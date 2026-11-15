T-Fiber bridges healthcare gap in Telangana's remote village

HYDERABAD: Residents of Gadpur village in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial district, who earlier had to travel through forest and ghat roads for specialist medical advice, can now consult doctors remotely at their local health sub-centre, thanks to T-Fiber connectivity.

The village, which has limited mobile network coverage, had struggled with poor internet access at the health centre. The new connectivity allows doctors to consult specialists at higher-level healthcare facilities through telemedicine.

The centre caters to around 5,000 people from Gadpur and neighbouring hamlets, most of them from tribal communities.

Earlier, patients had to travel for nearly an hour to nearby towns for specialist consultations. They can now undergo an initial examination at the local centre and connect with specialists when required.

Around 50 telemedicine consultations have been facilitated so far. A senior T-Fiber official told TNIE that the facility would not replace hospital visits or physical examinations where necessary, but could reduce travel for consultations and follow-up care. It would particularly benefit elderly people, children, pregnant women and patients requiring regular medical attention.

The connectivity is also expected to improve access to online government services and educational resources in the village, the official said.