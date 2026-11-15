Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao under house arrest, defends right to protest

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao, who was placed under house arrest at his residence in Tarnaka to prevent him from holding a protest against the Bharat Summit, said the party could not be stopped. He accused the Congress government of curbing the democratic right to protest by detaining BJP leaders and workers.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Ramchander Rao said the Congress had deceived people by failing to fulfil its promises, including the six guarantees. He termed the Bharat Summit an “Anti-Bharat Summit”, alleging that it brought together anti-India representatives from foreign countries.

Strongly condemning the house arrests of BJP leaders, workers and BJYM members, Ramchander Rao said the Congress routinely spoke about democracy and the Constitution but was trampling on their spirit. He alleged that public money was being wasted to relaunch Rahul Gandhi, whom he described as a politically failed leader.

“The Bharat Summit is not a summit meant to bring investments to the state rather, it is a programme organised by the Congress party,” he said.

Ramchander Rao also alleged that an organisation called the Progressive Alliance was sponsoring the event and claimed it had previously funded student protests and unrest in Bangladesh, Nepal, France and Germany, leading to regime changes.

He further claimed that more than half of the international delegates invited had a history of taking anti-India positions. Citing Norwegian journalist Liang as an example, he said her visa had been cancelled over articles she had written against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.