Telangana PCB recommends closure order on five realty projects

HYDERABAD: The Task Force Committee of the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) has recommended closure orders against five construction projects in Tellapur and Kollur of Sangareddy district for serious environmental violations, along with forfeiture of their bank guarantees.

The committee also recommended forfeiture of bank guarantees in cases involving minor violations and gave the projects concerned 10 days to rectify the violations.

At a review meeting, the committee assessed environmental compliance at 16 construction projects following complaints of dust pollution in the areas. The TGPCB had constituted rolling task force teams to inspect construction sites and assess compliance with environmental norms. The inspections found that dust emissions from construction activities were worsening air pollution.

Three projects had started construction without obtaining Consent for Establishment (CFE) from the board. Two other projects were found continuing construction despite suspension orders issued by the TGPCB, without obtaining permission to resume operations.

The committee also recommended closure orders against these projects. A Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant associated with another construction project was found operating without Consent for Operation. The committee recommended closure of the plant as well.