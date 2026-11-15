Telangana U-19 cricketer dies by suicide; family alleges stalking, harassment

HYDERABAD: “My daughter was precious to me,” said a mother who had spoken to her daughter just hours before she died, there was little else she could say.

A 17-year-old girl, who had earned a place in the BCCI Under-19 set-up, took her own life at her grandmother’s house on Thursday. Two youths accused of harassing her in the name of love have absconded.

Her mother said there had been no indication in their last conversation that anything was wrong. “She asked me how I was and whether I had eaten. She did not say anything else,” the mother said, her voice choking.

When asked if she suspected anyone or knew what could have led to her daughter’s death, she said she had no idea.

The girl’s family is from Yalal mandal, but she had been staying at her grandmother’s house in another village. Her parents are farmers. It was here, under the guidance of her maternal uncle, that she took to cricket.

She went on to play at the state level, competed in the Women’s Under-15 category and featured in the Under-19 T20 Trophy. For the 2025-26 season, she represented another state.

Her selection for the BCCI Under-19 team was a milestone at an age when most young players are still trying to find their footing. At 17, she had already begun to make a place for herself in the sport.

“If she had told us about any problems, we could have tried to resolve them. We are also shocked by her death,” a relative said.