Tensions flare in Telanagan as BJP stages protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Tensions flared at the Bharat Summit venue in HITEC City on Saturday as BJP workers staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, raising slogans and demanding that he return. Police detained the protesters and shifted them to a police station.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Telangana president Ganesh Kunde said Rahul should not be allowed to tour the state without first fulfilling the promises made to its people. He said BJYM would oppose his visits until the Congress government implemented its electoral assurances.

Criticising the Congress government for failing to fulfil its promises even after completing two years in office, Ganesh alleged that it had not implemented the guarantees announced in its election manifesto. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the ruling establishment of prioritising personal interests and political gains over public issues.

Ganesh demanded the immediate release of around Rs 15,000 crore in pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues meant for students in Telangana. He also called on the government to fulfil its electoral promises, including one tola of gold for women, monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women, scooters for women, an unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth, and recruitment to two lakh government jobs every year.

The BJYM state president questioned Rahul’s visit to Telangana for the Bharat Summit while students and unemployed youth continued to face difficulties. BJYM leaders alleged that the government had failed to deliver on its promise of providing two lakh jobs and clear pending education dues. They said Rahul should answer for these issues before visiting the state.