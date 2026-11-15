Veteran Telugu actor Giribabu dies at 80

HYDERABAD: Senior actor Giribabu passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday. He had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to a private hospital in Secunderabad, where he breathed his last.

Born on June 8, 1946, in Ravinuthala village of Korisapadu mandal in Prakasam district, Giribabu made his film debut with Jagame Maya in 1973. He went on to play lead roles, character roles and negative characters in several films.

He also turned producer and made films such as Simha Garjana, Merupudadi and Indrajith. He also directed a few films, including Ranarangam, Indrajith and Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna. Giribabu has two sons, Raghu Babu and Bosubabu, both of whom are actors.

While Raghu Babu continues to work as a comedian and character artiste, Bosubabu acted in a few films as a lead actor before stepping away from acting. Giribabu’s last film was Anni Manchi Sakunamule, which was released in 2023.

Giribabu was among the few actors who worked alongside three generations of actors. His career spanned five decades, from his debut in 1973 to his last film in 2023. During this period, he acted in more than 600 films. His original name was Yarra Seshagiri Rao, while Giribabu was his screen name.

He started his journey as a theatre artiste and always aspired to enter the film industry. Interestingly, his first three films never saw the light of day.

However, he did not give up and continued trying his luck in the industry until he established himself as an actor. His family members took his mortal remains to his native village, Ravinuthala on Saturday night.