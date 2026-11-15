Warangal Fort sculpture linked to Sarvai Papanna

HYDERABAD: A heavily built warrior with a prominent moustache, holding a dagger in his right hand and a musket in his left, with a sword tucked into his waist and his hair tied in a bun — a sculpture near the western entrance of Warangal Fort is believed to depict Telangana warrior Sarvai Papanna, according to historian Sriramoju Haragopal.

Haragopal, president of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, said the sculpture’s distinctive features and historical context supported the identification.

The sculpture shows the warrior in traditional battle attire, with a necklace and his hair tied in a bun tilted to the left. Haragopal said its artistic style suggested that it dated back to the 17th or 18th century. Its depiction of traditional weapons and battle attire, viewed alongside historical accounts of Papanna’s military campaigns, lent weight to the identification, though it remained a historical interpretation.