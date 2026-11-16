Brinda calls on ryots across nation to unite against BJP-led Centre,

NALGONDA: Former MP and CPM leader Brinda Karat has called upon farmers across the country to unite and fight against what she termed the “anti-people” and “anti-farmer” policies of a “corporate-aligned” and “communal” government.

Addressing a massive public meeting in Nalgonda as part of the 36th National Conference of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Karat paid tributes to Adivasi freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary.

She urged farmers to carry forward his struggle for jal, jungle aur zameen (water, forest and land).

Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Karat accused it of systematically undermining the Constitution and secular values while opening up Indian agriculture to domestic and foreign agribusiness corporations.

She demanded an immediate halt to the India-US trade agreement, alleging that the government had signed it without consulting farmers.

She also criticised the government over the rising prices of essential commodities and demanded legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) in accordance with the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

Other demands included regulation of diesel prices, an end to electricity privatisation and withdrawal of smart meters.

Calling for stronger land reforms, Karat demanded strict enforcement of land ceiling laws and distribution of surplus land among the poor. She also highlighted the marginalisation of women in agriculture, urging the government to recognise them as farmers rather than treating them as unpaid family helpers.

She called for equal rights for women in land ownership and access to welfare schemes.