Centre committed to rehabilitating victims of Naxal violence: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Centre is committed to the rehabilitation of victims of Naxal violence and is focusing on the development of tribal areas after eliminating left-wing extremists.

He made these comments after paying floral tributes to a portrait of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. State BJP president N Ramchander Rao also paid rich tributes to Birsa Munda.

Kishan recalled that the Union government had transformed the central jail into a museum in his memory. “It was dedicated to the nation on November 15, 2021, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“For 75 years, officials were unable to visit tribal hamlets. This distanced the tribals from government welfare schemes. PM Modi succeeded in eliminating the Naxalites who had stalled development in those areas.

The tribals are now being given free rations along with education, housing, and infrastructure to improve their standard of living,” he said.

Ramchander Rao, meanwhile, criticised the present Congress government and the previous BRS regime for “failing” to keep their promises to tribals. He sought an immediate resolution of the podu lands issue and the implementation of ST reservations.

During the day, a ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ (Tribal Pride Day) rally was grandly organised under the aegis of the BJP’s ST Morcha from the Swami Vivekananda statue to the Komaram Bheem statue on Tank Bund Road.