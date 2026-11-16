CM Revanth urges Modi to clear irrigation projects for Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought clearances for Telangana’s irrigation projects and intervention to resolve interstate water disputes.
Revanth, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, submitted a memorandum to the PM. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya was also present.
The chief minister said the Congress government had expedited work on irrigation projects and the payment of compensation to project oustees. He urged Modi to prevail upon the Maharashtra government to agree to the construction of the Tummidihatti barrage at a height of 152 metres.
Revanth briefed the PM on recent meetings with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the Tummidihatti project, and said the state government was ready to pay compensation for the areas in the neighbouring state that would be submerged.
The project, he said, would provide irrigation and drinking water through gravity to backward tribal areas.
He also sought early clearances for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Sitaramasagar multipurpose irrigation project and Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme.
On the Sammakkasagar project, Revanth said its detailed project report had been submitted to the Central Water Commission and that the Telangana government had paid Rs 9.88 crore for a backwater survey in Chhattisgarh.
He said the state was willing to pay compensation for submerged land and urged Modi to secure a no-objection certificate from the Chhattisgarh government.
The chief minister also sought an additional Rs 5,000 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment. He said the funds would help complete projects that were 70% to 90% finished.
Their completion in the current financial year would help stabilise ayacut, boost foodgrain production and generate rural employment and farmers’ income, he said.
Revanth also sought Rs 5,183 crore for the Sammakkasagar and Sitarama Lift Irrigation schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Rs 392 crore for Modikunta Vagu, Rs 171 crore for Chinna Kaleshwaram and `103 crore for the Chanaka-Korata project.
Modi invited to KIYG 2026
Meanwhile, Revanth invited Modi to attend the inaugural and closing ceremonies of the Khelo India Youth Games 2026. He presented the event’s logo and mascot and said around 7,000 sportspersons were expected to participate.
Later, the chief minister and Mandaviya unveiled the logo and mascot of the 8th Khelo India Youth Games 2026 at the Union minister’s official residence. State Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and others were present.
Revanth told Mandaviya that Telangana had increased its sports budget from Rs 113 crore to Rs 465 crore. Construction of 61 stadiums had been completed, while work on another 15 was at various stages, he added.