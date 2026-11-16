Congress, BJP leaders behaving like errand boys of their Delhi bosses: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday mocked BJP and Congress leaders for “acting” like bodyguards of their Delhi leaders.

In a post X, he said: “Dignity of office seems like a rare trait with Telangana Congress & BJP leaders. CM acting like a bodyguard of Gandhis, PCC president & Minister running behind Rahul Gandhi’s bike like errand boys!

Likewise Union Minister and BJP state president touching the feet of Amit Shah and carrying his chappal. What shameful and unbecoming behaviour. Telangana was founded on the principle of self-respect.Looks like these two national parties will never ever be able to comprehend it.”