Congress, BJP leaders behaving like errand boys of their Delhi bosses: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday mocked BJP and Congress leaders for “acting” like bodyguards of their Delhi leaders.
In a post X, he said: “Dignity of office seems like a rare trait with Telangana Congress & BJP leaders. CM acting like a bodyguard of Gandhis, PCC president & Minister running behind Rahul Gandhi’s bike like errand boys!
Likewise Union Minister and BJP state president touching the feet of Amit Shah and carrying his chappal. What shameful and unbecoming behaviour. Telangana was founded on the principle of self-respect.Looks like these two national parties will never ever be able to comprehend it.”
Meanwhile, the former minister released a current affairs study material booklet, prepared with the objective of supporting unemployed youth preparing for various government competitive examinations.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that providing quality study material to unemployed youth who were working hard to secure government jobs was essential.
The Sircilla MLA appreciated BRS activist Rakesh Reddy for going beyond verbal assurances and making efforts to provide job aspirants with the educational resources needed to achieve their goals.
“The success of youth is our goal, and it is our responsibility to stand by them and support their future,” he added.