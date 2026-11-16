Cyclone Akvan may bring heavy rain to Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to receive widespread rainfall between November 20 and 22 as a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Akvan on November 16 or 17.

Preliminary projections indicate that the system may cross the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Chennai and Bapatla, around November 19, mainly affecting southern Andhra Pradesh.

Several districts in Telangana are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, particularly on November 20 and 21. Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool are likely to experience heavier spells.

The remaining districts, including Hyderabad, may receive light to moderate showers on November 21 and 22.