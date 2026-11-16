Displaced & deprived: The sorry story of Gotthi Koyas, their children

HYDERABAD: Their story is one of neglect and deprivation. Displaced from Chhattisgarh and having migrated to Telangana owing to the conflict between Maoists and Salwa Judum, the vulnerable Gotthi Koyas are unable to lead a decent life as they are denied access to development activities, welfare schemes, and, most importantly, to education due to various reasons.

A comprehensive study titled “Understanding the Status of Gotthi Koya Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Children for Promotion of Child Welfare in Telangana” has thrown up startling facts of deprival and vulnerability with just 64% of them entering school and a mere 3% of them studying beyond high school.

The first such study was conducted by the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in collaboration with the Bal Raksha Bharat (globally known as Save the Children) in July 2023 covering 3,250 households in 121 settlements spanning 17 mandals in three districts of Telangana Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The report says that 71% of these displaced Gotthi Koyas have voter cards and 83% of them have Aadhaar cards while a mere 1% are able to receive pensions.

According to the study, 94% of the surveyed population migrated from Chhattisgarh, a third of them arrived in Telangana to protect themselves and their youth from the conflict between Maoists and the Salwa Judum.

Fewer than a fourth arrived after the peak conflict period, with migration continuing even after the ban on the Salwa Judum in 2011, the report says.