Hyderabad’s hottest & coolest zones differ by 21°C: Study

HYDERABAD: The difference in land surface temperatures between the hottest and coolest parts of Hyderabad city was nearly 21 °C, with densely built-up and industrial areas recording higher temperatures than green spaces and the Musi river corridor, according to a satellite-based study.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Central University of Karnataka, recorded a peak land surface temperature (LST) of 49.28 °C in March 2025, against 44.41 °C in March 2019.

In contrast, some peri-urban green areas recorded temperatures as low as 28.46 °C in 2025. During winter, the peak surface temperature rose from 38.91 °C in 2019 to 41.24 °C in 2025.

The assessment covered 7,257 sq km across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR), spanning the city and surrounding areas in seven districts. It examined the relationship between urban development, vegetation, water bodies and surface temperatures using NASA’s ECOSTRESS satellite observations and machine-learning models.

The researchers found that central urban areas and industrial zones in the northeastern parts of the region recorded higher surface temperatures. Areas with vegetation and water bodies, including stretches along the Musi river, were relatively cooler.

Evapotranspiration the process through which water evaporates from land and is released by plants into the atmosphere emerged as an important factor in regulating summer temperatures.

The study noted that the distribution of green and blue infrastructure played a significant role in regulating urban heat.

The decline in green cover and water bodies had weakened natural cooling, particularly in rapidly urbanising areas such as Shamshabad and Gachibowli.

In contrast, water bodies such as the Musi helped lower surface temperatures through evaporation and thermal regulation.