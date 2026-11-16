Karthikotsavam celebrations at Yadagirigutta from November 20

NALGONDA: The three-day Karthikotsavam-2026 celebrations will be held at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta from November 20 to 22, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Collector Anurag Jayanthi announced in a press release.

Organised jointly by the district administration and the Devasthanam, the celebrations aim to bring the sanctity of the Karthika month, Sanatana Dharma traditions, Indian devotional culture and artistic heritage closer to devotees.

On the first day, November 20, Koti Pushparchana Mahotsavam will be performed for the presiding deity from 7 am to noon under the supervision of temple priests and Vedic scholars. The special prayers are being conducted for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state, timely and abundant rainfall, protection from drought and a thriving agricultural sector.

A spiritual discourse by Padma Shri awardee Brahmasri Madugula Nagaphani Sharma will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm on the same day, followed by a devotional music concert by Smt Telu Vijaya and her troupe.

On November 21, a special musical concert under the direction of renowned music director R P Patnaik will be held from 6 pm to 9 pm, blending devotion with music to offer devotees a unique spiritual experience.