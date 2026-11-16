Lite byte | Minister’s outreach to MLAs raises eyebrows

Minister’s outreach to MLAs raises eyebrows

One of the ministers in the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's cabinet has reportedly begun reaching out to MLAs, offering them advice on how to secure a second consecutive term in the Assembly and the challenges they could face while seeking re-election.

The minister has also been encouraging these legislators to visit his office and seek funds for development works in their respective constituencies. The sudden outreach has reportedly triggered considerable interest within the government and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), with political circles wondering what prompted the minister to change his approach and take a keen interest in the political prospects of fellow legislators.

What is particularly intriguing is the minister’s apparent initiative to guide first-time MLAs on the challenges of seeking a second term and help them strengthen their constituencies through development funds.

Whether this is part of a broader political strategy or simply an effort to build better relations with fellow legislators has become a subject of discussion within the ruling party.