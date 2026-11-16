Lite byte | Minister’s outreach to MLAs raises eyebrows

Minister’s outreach to MLAs raises eyebrows
One of the ministers in the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's cabinet has reportedly begun reaching out to MLAs, offering them advice on how to secure a second consecutive term in the Assembly and the challenges they could face while seeking re-election.
The minister has also been encouraging these legislators to visit his office and seek funds for development works in their respective constituencies. The sudden outreach has reportedly triggered considerable interest within the government and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), with political circles wondering what prompted the minister to change his approach and take a keen interest in the political prospects of fellow legislators.
What is particularly intriguing is the minister’s apparent initiative to guide first-time MLAs on the challenges of seeking a second term and help them strengthen their constituencies through development funds.
Whether this is part of a broader political strategy or simply an effort to build better relations with fellow legislators has become a subject of discussion within the ruling party.
Frequent bureaucratic transfers worry ministers
Frequent transfers of bureaucrats have reportedly become a cause of concern among some ministers in the Congress government, with several of them reaching out to those close to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to urge restraint in shifting officers.
The ministers are said to be concerned that frequent transfers could affect the implementation of government programmes and disrupt administrative continuity.
They also believe that groupism within the bureaucracy is the reason for transfer of key officials. Interestingly, discussions among ministers suggest that the IAS fraternity has largely been divided into two groups, while the IPS cadre has several competing groups.
These internal equations are reportedly being viewed as one of the factors behind the recent transfer of several key officers. Another interesting discussion doing the rounds in ministerial circles concerns a senior minister who is said to have successfully exerted pressure on the ‘BOSS’ at the AICC level to secure the transfer of a particular officer.
The episode has fuelled speculation among ministers that some of the recent bureaucratic reshuffles may have political considerations rather than purely administrative reasons behind them.
Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy