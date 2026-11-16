New AICC Telangana in-charge has his job cut out

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed AICC Telangana in-charge, BM Sandeep, faces a daunting task as he takes charge of the Congress’ affairs in the state.

He is the fourth leader to be appointed to the crucial post in the past three years, raising questions about the frequent changes in the party’s organisational leadership.

The party high command has appointed Sandeep in place of Meenakshi Natarajan, marking yet another change in the party’s leadership structure in Telangana since 2023.

Ahead of Assembly elections, the party had appointed Manikrao Thakare as its AICC in-charge, who was subsequently replaced by Deepa Dasmunsi. Meenakshi Natarajan succeeded her before the latest change.

Hailing from neighbouring Karnataka, Sandeep brings considerable organisational experience, having served in the AICC. His proximity to the Gandhi family and good working relationship with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are also seen as potential advantages in handling the challenging assignment.

However, his immediate priority will be to address internal differences in the state unit, improve coordination between the party organisation and the government, and prepare the Congress for the upcoming elections. According to some Congress leaders, reconciling warring senior leaders, including MLAs and ministers, will be among his biggest challenges.

The task is further complicated by growing discontent among party leaders who have been waiting for over two years for appointments to key positions in the state party executive committee.

These include working presidents, the Campaign Committee chairman and the AICC Programme Implementation Committee chairman.