New AICC Telangana in-charge has his job cut out

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed AICC Telangana in-charge, BM Sandeep, faces a daunting task as he takes charge of the Congress’ affairs in the state.
He is the fourth leader to be appointed to the crucial post in the past three years, raising questions about the frequent changes in the party’s organisational leadership.
The party high command has appointed Sandeep in place of Meenakshi Natarajan, marking yet another change in the party’s leadership structure in Telangana since 2023.
Ahead of Assembly elections, the party had appointed Manikrao Thakare as its AICC in-charge, who was subsequently replaced by Deepa Dasmunsi. Meenakshi Natarajan succeeded her before the latest change.
Hailing from neighbouring Karnataka, Sandeep brings considerable organisational experience, having served in the AICC. His proximity to the Gandhi family and good working relationship with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are also seen as potential advantages in handling the challenging assignment.
However, his immediate priority will be to address internal differences in the state unit, improve coordination between the party organisation and the government, and prepare the Congress for the upcoming elections. According to some Congress leaders, reconciling warring senior leaders, including MLAs and ministers, will be among his biggest challenges.
The task is further complicated by growing discontent among party leaders who have been waiting for over two years for appointments to key positions in the state party executive committee.
These include working presidents, the Campaign Committee chairman and the AICC Programme Implementation Committee chairman.
The delay in Cabinet expansion, appointments to nominated posts and the selection of the deputy speaker and chief whip have added to the frustration among aspirants.
With three Cabinet berths vacant, around a dozen MLAs and several MLCs are reportedly in the race for ministerial positions. At the same time, a majority of nominated posts remain unfilled even as the Congress government approaches its third anniversary in the first week of December. The prolonged uncertainty has deepened resentment among party cadres, particularly those frustrated by repeated exercises to prepare lists of nominees by successive leaders and former AICC in-charges, only for the decisions to be put on hold.
Sandeep’s appointment has added to the anxiety among aspirants, who fear that the selection process could return to square one, necessitating fresh consultations and further delays. However, TPCC sources have sought to allay these concerns, maintaining that the list finalised earlier under outgoing in-charge Natarajan is expected to be released by the end of this month.
Party sources said Sandeep would initially focus on strengthening the organisation, improving coordination among leaders and preparing the state unit for the next Assembly elections. However, with several organisational and political issues demanding immediate attention, he may have little time to settle into the new assignment.
While strengthening the organisation and fostering unity are among the standard responsibilities of an AICC state in-charge, Telangana presents a particularly difficult challenge. Party insiders point out that the three previous in-charges left several organisational tasks incomplete and failed to establish effective coordination among the chief minister, his Cabinet colleagues and state party leaders.
The discontent is not confined to organisational appointments and leadership differences. According to party sources, several MLAs are unhappy over delays in the allocation of funds for development works in their constituencies. Some legislators have even openly criticised their own government, providing fresh ammunition to the Opposition.
Meanwhile, differences among senior leaders have widened into serious factional rivalries at the constituency level, splitting local leaders into competing camps. Although the TPCC president has reportedly made efforts to mediate, several MLAs and ministers appear reluctant to bury their differences. Against this backdrop, Sandeep’s ability to manage seasoned state leaders, many of whom have considerable political influence and direct access to the AICC, will be closely watched. Such entrenched power equations and internal rivalries have reportedly posed difficulties for his predecessors as well.
Sandeep’s advantages
Hailing from neighbouring Karnataka, Sandeep brings considerable organisational experience, having served in the AICC. His proximity to the Gandhi family and good working relationship with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge are also seen as potential advantages in handling the challenging assignment.