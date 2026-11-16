Small schools need time to adapt to 10+2 system: TRSMA

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana government planning to merge the Board of Intermediate Education with the School Education Department and introduce the 10+2 system in 2027-28, the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has urged a phased transition to protect small private schools, teachers and students.

In its representation, TRSMA honorary president Yadagiri Shekhara Rao said the merger would end the 55-year-old Intermediate system, introduced in 1969-70. Bringing classes 1 to 12 under one structure would remove the division between school and Intermediate education, he said.

The association said the 10+2 system could ease examination pressure, improve continuity and reduce dropouts after Class 10, particularly among girls. Students could continue in the same school for higher secondary education instead of joining Intermediate colleges.

However, small private schools may lack the infrastructure, laboratories, libraries and qualified postgraduate teachers needed to offer classes 11 and 12. TRSMA sought a three-year transition period, from 2027-28 to 2029-30, with schools upgraded in phases based on preparedness.

It also proposed specialised education from classes 9 to 12, vocational and skill-based learning from Class 9, and language laboratories in every 10+2 school to improve proficiency in English and Telugu.

Shekhara Rao said the reform should go beyond an administrative merger or renaming classes and transform classroom teaching. He proposed the PATH approach — Purposeful, Active, Transformative and Holistic learning — to make students active participants in learning.