Telangana eyeing bigger role in aerospace, defence supply chains: IT Minister

HYDERABAD: Telangana is looking to expand its role in the global aerospace and defence sectors by strengthening capabilities in design, engineering, testing, certification and research, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Sunday.

The government has also responded positively to a proposal by the Indian Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ISNT) to establish a Centre of Excellence for Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) in Hyderabad. The minister asked the organisation to submit a detailed proposal for consideration.

Addressing the national conference on “Non-Destructive Evaluation and Enabling Technologies (NDE-2026)” in Hyderabad, organised by ISNT, Sridhar Babu said that the state is focusing on developing an ecosystem that goes beyond manufacturing and enabled local industries to compete in global markets. He said the government was working to strengthen the ‘Made in Telangana’ brand by connecting local industries with international markets.

Highlighting the importance of NDE in the aerospace and defence sectors, the minister said inspection and testing played a crucial role in ensuring the safety, quality and reliability of aircraft, helicopters and other defence equipment.