Telangana seeks Rs 10,000 cr additional central aid for projects

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the Telangana delegation a detailed and patient hearing, and sought clarifications on various issues during their interaction.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, after meeting the Prime Minister, Uttam said: “We are hopeful and confident that the Government of India will extend its support to Telangana on these important irrigation issues.”

He said that they sought an additional Rs 10,000 crore central assistance for completing major irrigation projects, implementing a comprehensive groundwater recharge and conservation programme to address the impact of El Nino.

Uttam said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought the personal intervention of the Prime Minister for according clearances and financial assistance to the state’s projects.

He said they sought an additional Rs 5,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for 2026-27 to complete major and medium irrigation projects that had already achieved 70 to 90 per cent physical progress.

He pointed out that although the Union Budget had announced an allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore under the scheme for capital investment by States, Telangana had so far received only Rs 1,457 crore.