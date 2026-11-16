Telangana’s healthcare spending below national average

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) on healthcare accounted for 37.9% of its total health expenditure in 2023-24, below the national average of 42.7%, according to the National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimates for India 2023-24 released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The lower share points to a relatively smaller direct financial burden on households. Government-supported treatment through the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme and services at public hospitals are among the mechanisms offering financial protection, particularly to families requiring hospitalisation and specialised care.

The NHA report recorded an expenditure of Rs 473 crore under Aarogyasri in 2023-24. The scheme provides cashless treatment for specified procedures and serious ailments to eligible families at empanelled government and private hospitals.

The Telangana government has expanded its coverage to Rs 10 lakh per family annually.

According to the state socioeconomic outlook report in 2024, Aarogyasri covered 90.1 lakh BPL families and offered 1,672 treatment packages across 32 specialities. It had 1,406 empanelled facilities, including 364 private hospitals.

The scale of the scheme is reflected in the number of cases processed. Between December 9, 2023, and May 31, 2024, 2,91,173 cases were pre-authorised under Aarogyasri, involving expenditure of `678.99 crore, according to the state.