Telangana’s weather watch has a glaring gap

HYDERABAD: IMD’s weather monitoring network in Telangana remains sparse, with just 31 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across the state, even as the state government operates a network of more than 1,000 stations.

The disparity raises concerns over the adequacy of the IMD’s ground-level observation infrastructure, particularly as Telangana faces localised heavy rainfall, heatwaves, droughts and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

According to IMD data, the department has 31 AWS, comprising 27 standard stations and four agro-AWS. Its network also includes around 53 Automatic Rain Gauges (ARGs), seven Pilot/Principal Observatories (PTOs) and only three full-time observatories, located in Hyderabad, Ramagundam and Nizamabad.

In contrast, the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) operates 1,044 automatic weather stations across the state, according to the government’s official website.

Meteorological experts point out that weather conditions can vary considerably between neighbouring mandals, with one locality experiencing heavy rainfall while another receives little or none. Without a dense ground-based observation network, capturing such variations becomes difficult.

“Weather forecasting is only as reliable as the observation network supporting it. Satellite images and radar systems provide a broad picture, but ground-based stations are essential to validate rainfall, temperature, humidity and wind conditions.

Telangana needs a much denser network of automatic weather stations, particularly at the mandal level, to improve the accuracy of local forecasts,” said Prof Gufran Beig.