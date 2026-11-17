HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to closely monitor the rising power demand and ensure uninterrupted supply to all categories of consumers, anticipating higher requirements during the Rabi season due to possible prolonged dry spells.

At a review meeting with senior officials of the Energy department and the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) on Monday, Vikramarka said the power supply position remained comfortable despite prevailing El Nino conditions.

He said the power utilities had been ensuring smooth supply across the state. He noted that the utilities had comfortably met the highest-ever power demand of 20,018 MW recorded on October 16.

The deputy chief minister said overall power consumption in the State had been rising year on year. On November 16, 2025, peak demand stood at 8,522 MW, compared with 12,802 MW on the same date this year.

Of the total, the SPDCL region recorded a peak demand of 8,859 MW, while the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) region registered 3,595 MW.