HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the BJP has demanded an immediate and comprehensive investigation into alleged violations of Indian immigration laws and visa regulations by foreign representatives at the Bharat Summit, accusing the Congress leadership of facilitating and encouraging anti-India remarks at the event.
A BJP delegation led by state party president N Ramchander Rao on Monday lodged an official complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), seeking action against Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck and the organisers of the Bharat Summit for allegedly making anti-India remarks from the summit platform two days ago.
The delegation also submitted a petition seeking an investigation into whether the foreign representative’s remarks violated Indian immigration laws and visa regulations.
The BJP delegation subsequently met DGP CV Anand and lodged another complaint seeking legal action against the summit organisers and foreign delegates. The party demanded that criminal cases be registered against the organisers, alleging that they facilitated the remarks, thereby turning what was projected as an investment summit into an anti-India event.
Later, Ramchander Rao alleged before the media that Giacomo Filibeck, a leader of Italy’s Party of European Socialists, had repeated the Congress slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” (vote thief, leave the throne) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
No greater act of treason than speaking against the government: BJP state chief
Ramchander Rao said visa regulations in various countries prohibited foreign nationals from interfering in domestic politics or speaking against the host government.
He pointed out that in countries such as the United States and the Philippines, even a minor comment against the government could lead to immediate deportation, while Dubai and China imposed severe punishments for such conduct.
Strongly condemning the remarks made at the Bharat Summit, Ramchander Rao said it was unfortunate that while a foreigner stood on Indian soil insulting the nation’s sovereignty and democratic system, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi sat on the stage clapping and enjoying it, while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy smiled and encouraged it.
“There could be no greater act of treason than speaking against Indian democracy and government,” he said.
Ramchander Rao said Rahul and Revanth lacked basic awareness of visa regulations despite holding constitutional positions and demanded an unconditional apology from the two leaders.
He also accused Rahul of tarnishing India’s reputation during his visits abroad and described it as deplorable that the Congress leadership had now gone so far as to bring foreign nationals to India to raise anti-India slogans.
Ramchander Rao, a senior lawyer, cited Sections 23 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and said foreigners engaging in anti-national activities on Indian soil could face imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to `3 lakh.
“While a `3-lakh fine might not be a big deal for Revanth Reddy, the foreign leader must be sent to jail in accordance with the law. If the Italian leader is still in India, he must be deported immediately.
If he has already left the country, he should be brought back to India, booked under a criminal case and blacklisted from ever setting foot on Indian soil again,” the BJP leader said.
He further demanded that criminal cases be registered against all the organisers of the Bharat Summit and that they be jailed for allegedly abetting the offence.
He called for a thorough investigation into the backgrounds of all foreign and domestic delegates who attended the summit, specifically naming Professor Apoorvanand and Salil Shetty.
Alleging that the delegates were working on George Soros’s payroll, Ramchander Rao claimed they had attended the summit as part of a conspiracy to destabilise the democratically elected Narendra Modi government.