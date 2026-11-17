HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the BJP has demanded an immediate and comprehensive investigation into alleged violations of Indian immigration laws and visa regulations by foreign representatives at the Bharat Summit, accusing the Congress leadership of facilitating and encouraging anti-India remarks at the event.

A BJP delegation led by state party president N Ramchander Rao on Monday lodged an official complaint with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), seeking action against Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck and the organisers of the Bharat Summit for allegedly making anti-India remarks from the summit platform two days ago.

The delegation also submitted a petition seeking an investigation into whether the foreign representative’s remarks violated Indian immigration laws and visa regulations.

The BJP delegation subsequently met DGP CV Anand and lodged another complaint seeking legal action against the summit organisers and foreign delegates. The party demanded that criminal cases be registered against the organisers, alleging that they facilitated the remarks, thereby turning what was projected as an investment summit into an anti-India event.

Later, Ramchander Rao alleged before the media that Giacomo Filibeck, a leader of Italy’s Party of European Socialists, had repeated the Congress slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” (vote thief, leave the throne) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.