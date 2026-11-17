SIDDIPET: Former minister T Harish Rao on Monday accused Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy of repeating what he called the lies of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his visit to Delhi.

“They claim we shifted the project from Tummidihatti to Medigadda for politics and commissions. The Congress party’s style of functioning is based on the belief that repeating a lie over and over makes it the truth.

With the Assembly as a witness, we answered you with full evidence and silenced you. We showed letters written by former Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti and the Central Water Commission (CWC) stating there was no water at Tummidihatti, yet there has been no change in your behaviour,” Harish added.

Speaking to reporters in Siddipet after releasing an open letter to the chief minister, the BRS leader questioned what the Congress government had achieved in irrigation and development in the three years since coming to power.

“Have you built even one new project? With empty hands and hollow promises, what you have done is a big zero. Except for slinging mud at the BRS, you have done nothing for the people,” he alleged.

Harish said people expected Revanth’s visit to bring development and fulfil promises. Recalling BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao’s visits to Siddipet as chief minister, he pointed out that they had seen the inauguration of projects such as Mallanna Sagar, a medical college and district collectorates.