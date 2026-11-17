HYDERABAD: Investigators are waiting for victims of the illegal egg donation racket, who are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, to give their statements before a magistrate so that they can proceed with further investigation. Their statements have not been recorded even 15 days after the racket was busted.

Under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, a magistrate records statements during a criminal investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police (CP) B Sumathi said the statements would help establish the role of ART and fertility centres in the racket.

She said the interrogation of the accused had revealed details about donor recruitment and payments made by fertility centres. Police would take up further investigation after the victims’ statements were recorded by the court.

The victims underwent full-body examinations at Gandhi Hospital to assess possible harm caused by the repeated hormonal injections they were allegedly administered during the egg extraction process.

Police have arranged temporary accommodation for them and are providing medicines prescribed by doctors, Sumathi said.