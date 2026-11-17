HYDERABAD: Investigators are waiting for victims of the illegal egg donation racket, who are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, to give their statements before a magistrate so that they can proceed with further investigation. Their statements have not been recorded even 15 days after the racket was busted.
Under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, a magistrate records statements during a criminal investigation.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police (CP) B Sumathi said the statements would help establish the role of ART and fertility centres in the racket.
She said the interrogation of the accused had revealed details about donor recruitment and payments made by fertility centres. Police would take up further investigation after the victims’ statements were recorded by the court.
The victims underwent full-body examinations at Gandhi Hospital to assess possible harm caused by the repeated hormonal injections they were allegedly administered during the egg extraction process.
Police have arranged temporary accommodation for them and are providing medicines prescribed by doctors, Sumathi said.
Meanwhile, the five-day police custody of the accused ended on Sunday. During interrogation, Amith Sharma (A1) revealed that the racket had not followed the prescribed rules and procedures for oocyte donation. He also disclosed that donor-related expenses were collected from various fertility centres.
Police have traced the payments and identified around 17 fertility centres based on his statement. The interrogation of Nikhat Parveen (A3) and Vijay Bhagwah Rao Salunke (A4) provided further details about donor recruitment.
Police cross-checked their statements with call records and bank transactions. Vijay’s statement also helped identify intermediary doctors and fertility centres involved in the racket, Sumathi said.
She added that Parveen (A13) had created 120 fake Aadhaar cards for use at ART and fertility centres.
Police have compiled details of financial transactions using bank records and digital evidence, including payments received from ART centres, and the amounts paid to donors.
The police are continuing to examine the roles of the identified centres, doctors and intermediaries to establish the full extent of the network.