HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has demanded a comprehensive fire and electrical safety audit of hostels attached to all government medical colleges following a fire at the Senior Girls’ Hostel of Government Medical College (GMC), Narayanpet, on Monday.

The fire reportedly broke out around 5.30 A.M on Monday due to a short circuit in a privately rented building nearly 12 km from the college and hospital. All students were safe, but several lost their belongings. A few reportedly suffered suffocation due to inadequate ventilation, the association said.

T-JUDA alleged that the hostel lacked basic fire safety equipment, including fire extinguishers. It cited a similar fire at GMC Rajanna Sircilla a few months ago, saying the incidents raised concerns over safety arrangements in newly established medical colleges.

In a statement on Monday, the association urged the government to review infrastructure at medical colleges established in 2022 and 2023, particularly those operating from rented premises without adequate permanent facilities.

Its demands include an immediate safety inspection of the Narayanpet hostel, assistance to affected students and audits of fire safety, electrical systems and ventilation in all medical college hostels.

It also sought an assessment of accommodation facilities and a time-bound plan to provide permanent and safe infrastructure. T-JUDA appealed to the Health Minister and the Director of Medical Education to intervene and issue necessary directions.