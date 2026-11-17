HYDERABAD: The trifurcation of the GHMC has significantly reduced its financial resources, with its budget for 2026-27 shrinking following the creation of the CMC and MMC.

Although GHMC continues to retain six zones and 150 divisions, its budget has been cut from the initially approved Rs 9,200 crore to Rs 5,470 crore in the revised budget estimates (RBE) for 2026-27. The revised estimates were approved by the GHMC Standing Committee.

Following the merger of surrounding municipalities, the state government had initially approved a combined budget of Rs 11,460 crore for 2026-27. Of this, Rs 9,200 crore was allocated to GHMC and Rs 2,260 crore to the two merged municipal corporations. However, the subsequent reorganisation into three corporations led to a substantial reduction in GHMC’s allocation.

The revised estimates project revenue income of Rs 3,715 crore for 2026-27, against actual revenue of Rs 2,633.05 crore in 2025-26. Revenue expenditure is estimated to fall from Rs 2,029.70 crore to Rs 1,757.84 crore. Consequently, the projected revenue surplus is expected to rise from Rs 603.35 crore to Rs 1,957.16 crore.

Capital receipts are estimated at Rs 1,755 crore, down from Rs 3,085.91 crore in 2025-26. Including the projected revenue surplus, GHMC expects capital resources of Rs 3,712.16 crore, the same amount earmarked for capital expenditure.