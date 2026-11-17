HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged recognised political parties to identify eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll and ensure they submit their enumeration forms by November 21, 2026.

Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, along with Additional Commissioner B Santosh Kumar, held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the GHMC head office on Monday to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the electoral roll for the Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy Graduates’ Constituency.

Karnan asked the parties to create awareness about the electoral roll verification process and direct their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to identify eligible voters whose names were missing from the draft roll published on August 17, 2026.

The representatives were asked to ensure that these voters submit their enumeration forms by November 21 to facilitate the inclusion of their names in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on November 30, 2026.

Karnan also asked the parties to verify the polling booth details of the Graduates’ Constituency shared with them and submit their feedback to ensure accuracy and smooth conduct of the electoral process.