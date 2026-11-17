KHAMMAM: More than 1,500 megalithic burial structures have been identified atop Rakasi Mitta hill in the Rallachelaka area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, in a discovery that researchers believe could rank among the five richest megalithic sites in India.

The structures, including dolmens and dolmenoid cists, are located near Mamidigudem village in Palvancha mandal. The discovery was made by Reddy Ratnakar Reddy, founder of the Mitti Foundation, along with Sangu Venkat Reddy, a research scholar in Kakatiya University’s Department of History, and K Rajkumar.

Located in the Kinnerasani river basin, the site is surrounded by dense forest and lies at an elevation of 253–260 metres. Researchers have provisionally dated the structures to between 1200 and 300 BCE.

The burial chambers feature circular stone arrangements, specially designed entrances and square doorways that could be sealed with stone slabs. Some contain two to four stone sarcophagi.

The team also identified more than 100 anthropomorphic stone sculptures in front of the graves and circular water troughs near some structures.