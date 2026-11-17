KHAMMAM: More than 1,500 megalithic burial structures have been identified atop Rakasi Mitta hill in the Rallachelaka area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, in a discovery that researchers believe could rank among the five richest megalithic sites in India.
The structures, including dolmens and dolmenoid cists, are located near Mamidigudem village in Palvancha mandal. The discovery was made by Reddy Ratnakar Reddy, founder of the Mitti Foundation, along with Sangu Venkat Reddy, a research scholar in Kakatiya University’s Department of History, and K Rajkumar.
Located in the Kinnerasani river basin, the site is surrounded by dense forest and lies at an elevation of 253–260 metres. Researchers have provisionally dated the structures to between 1200 and 300 BCE.
The burial chambers feature circular stone arrangements, specially designed entrances and square doorways that could be sealed with stone slabs. Some contain two to four stone sarcophagi.
The team also identified more than 100 anthropomorphic stone sculptures in front of the graves and circular water troughs near some structures.
Of particular significance are two rare female anthropomorphic sculptures. One measures 6 feet 2 inches in height, 2 feet 4 inches in width and 10 inches in thickness, with formations resembling female breasts on its chest. The second is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 2 feet 2 inches wide and 9 inches thick, according to the researchers.
Although human-shaped stone sculptures have been found at several megalithic sites in South India, female representations are rare. One such sculpture was earlier identified at Padugonigudem, making the discovery of two more at Rakasi Mitta particularly significant.
Other findings include a trident-shaped petroglyph, circular stone pedestals and grinding hollows. Stone tools belonging to the Microlithic Period were also found, suggesting human activity in the region may predate the Megalithic Period.
Preliminary estimates place human presence as far back as 10,000 BCE. Researchers said a detailed archaeological survey could shed light on ancient burial practices. They urged the Archaeology department to document and scientifically study the site.