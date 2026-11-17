WARANGAL: Traders at the Enumamula Agricultural Market in Warangal called an indefinite bandh on Monday, halting purchases of red chilli, cotton and maize, after market authorities registered a case against a trader over alleged irregularities involving commission and tips paid to labourers. The bandh was withdrawn later following the district collector’s intervention.
The dispute arose over alleged irregularities in commission and tips paid to hamalis. After an inspection, market authorities lodged a complaint against N Linga Reddy, president of the Addathi Section of the Warangal Chamber of Commerce, at Enumamula police station, following which a case was registered.
The action triggered protests from traders, who unanimously decided to suspend transactions at the market, one of Asia’s largest agricultural markets. Purchases of red chilli, cotton and maize were stopped, affecting farmers bringing their produce to the yard.
A key point of contention was the weight of red chilli bags. Market norms prescribe a 49-kg bag, while farmers reportedly demanded that each bag weigh 50-51 kg. Traders opposed the demand, arguing that excess weight and moisture could damage the chilli.
Market authorities alleged Linga Reddy had collected an excess `490 in optional hamali charges and conducted transactions without using the e-NAM platform and weighbridge.
They also cited alleged irregularities in weighing chilli bags, including a half-kilogram deduction when the weight exceeded 49 kg. Market Committee Secretary N Srinivas had issued a notice to the trader on November 10 before lodging the complaint.
Warangal Chamber of Commerce president B Ravinder Reddy took up the matter with District Collector Satya Sharada. Following their meeting, the collector assured traders that the case would be withdrawn.
The market secretary subsequently withdrew the complaint, following which traders called off the bandh and resumed purchases.
Speaking to TNIE, Ravinder Reddy said the traders had agreed to resume purchases following the collector’s assurance.