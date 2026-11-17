WARANGAL: Traders at the Enumamula Agricultural Market in Warangal called an indefinite bandh on Monday, halting purchases of red chilli, cotton and maize, after market authorities registered a case against a trader over alleged irregularities involving commission and tips paid to labourers. The bandh was withdrawn later following the district collector’s intervention.

The dispute arose over alleged irregularities in commission and tips paid to hamalis. After an inspection, market authorities lodged a complaint against N Linga Reddy, president of the Addathi Section of the Warangal Chamber of Commerce, at Enumamula police station, following which a case was registered.

The action triggered protests from traders, who unanimously decided to suspend transactions at the market, one of Asia’s largest agricultural markets. Purchases of red chilli, cotton and maize were stopped, affecting farmers bringing their produce to the yard.

A key point of contention was the weight of red chilli bags. Market norms prescribe a 49-kg bag, while farmers reportedly demanded that each bag weigh 50-51 kg. Traders opposed the demand, arguing that excess weight and moisture could damage the chilli.