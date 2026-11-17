NALGONDA: All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national president Dr Ashok Dhawale on Monday alleged that attacks on workers, farmers, agricultural labourers and other sections of society would intensify if the BJP-led government continued in power at the Centre.

Delivering his presidential address at the 36th AIKS National Conference, being held in Nalgonda from November 15 to 18, Dhawale accused the government of pursuing policies that favoured domestic and foreign corporate entities, increasing the risk of corruption and weakening the country’s sovereignty.

‘Sangh Parivar poses threat to democracy’

He said the political and ideological influence of the RSS, BJP and other organisations under the Sangh Parivar posed a threat to democracy, secularism, national sovereignty, federalism and the Constitution. He also drew parallels between RSS ideology and historical tendencies associated with Nazism and fascism.

Dhawale called for struggles on ideological, social, cultural, media, organisational and agitational fronts, rather than limiting the fight to electoral politics. He stressed the need to unite Left, democratic and secular forces against government policies in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

He urged the working class, peasantry and agricultural labour unions to join hands to protect people’s social and economic rights and livelihoods.

He also called for strengthening the independent organisational base of Left movements, particularly the AIKS, through agitation, propaganda and organisation, while keeping people’s issues at the centre of their activities.