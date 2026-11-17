HYDERABAD: Nearly two months after she was arrested in a bribery case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against suspended Moinabad town planning officer Gundu Vani and conducted simultaneous searches at eight locations linked to her in Hyderabad and other districts.

The searches, which covered Vani’s residence in Attapur, office and premises belonging to her relatives, associates and suspected benamis, led to the identification of movable and immovable assets officially valued at around Rs 6.76 crore.

However, a senior official said conservative estimates put the market value of the assets unearthed during Monday’s searches at around Rs 30 crore.

Plots, buildings, shares among assets found by ACB officials

The immovable assets identified include two open plots measuring 283.11 sq yd at Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district and 424 sq yd at Palakurthy in Jangaon district, with a combined official value of Rs 87.67 lakh.