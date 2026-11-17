HYDERABAD: Nearly two months after she was arrested in a bribery case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against suspended Moinabad town planning officer Gundu Vani and conducted simultaneous searches at eight locations linked to her in Hyderabad and other districts.
The searches, which covered Vani’s residence in Attapur, office and premises belonging to her relatives, associates and suspected benamis, led to the identification of movable and immovable assets officially valued at around Rs 6.76 crore.
However, a senior official said conservative estimates put the market value of the assets unearthed during Monday’s searches at around Rs 30 crore.
Plots, buildings, shares among assets found by ACB officials
The immovable assets identified include two open plots measuring 283.11 sq yd at Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district and 424 sq yd at Palakurthy in Jangaon district, with a combined official value of Rs 87.67 lakh.
Officials also identified a residential flat in Attapur valued at Rs 63 lakh and a G+2 residential building in the same locality worth approximately Rs 2.45 crore. Agricultural land measuring 1.10 acres in Koilkonda mandal of Mahbubnagar district was valued at Rs 29.70 lakh.
The movable assets include Rs 5.47 lakh in cash, an investment of Rs 50 lakh in Tulja Bhavani Wines in Mahbubnagar and shares worth Rs 1.30 crore. Bank balances amounted to Rs 7.97 lakh, while gold ornaments weighing approximately 175.1 grams were valued at Rs 2.54 lakh.
Officials also identified two cars and two two-wheelers, collectively valued at around Rs 50 lakh. Household articles were estimated to be worth Rs 5.10 lakh.
The latest searches follow Vani’s arrest on September 30 in a bribery case.
She was caught allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 through a panchayat secretary in return for an official favour. She was subsequently arrested and is currently in judicial custody.
Further verification is under way to identify any additional assets. Vani will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad on a prisoner transit warrant in connection with the disproportionate assets case.