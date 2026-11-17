HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old accountant at a lodge died at Jadcherla police station on Sunday after being brought there over an alleged theft of cash and a laptop from his workplace. The deceased was identified as Varun.

His family members alleged that he died due to police torture. However, Jadcherla DSP P Venkateshwarlu denied that the police had assaulted him and said CCTV footage from the police station was shown to the family. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report.

The DSP said a complaint was lodged by Srikanth on Sunday morning, alleging that a laptop, Rs 32,000 and other valuables had been stolen from the lodge. Varun was brought to the police station by the complainant. He later collapsed and died.

The possibility of an assault while he was being apprehended or before he was brought to the station is also being examined. Further investigation is underway.