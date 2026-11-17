HYDERABAD: The state government is pulling out all stops to make the Khelo India Youth Games-2026 a memorable event, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the national-level sporting extravaganza.

A day after meeting Modi in New Delhi, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju reviewed the preparations on Monday and directed district collectors and commissioners of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation to coordinate with all departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the Games, scheduled from December 11 to 22.

The Games will be held in Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar, with around 8,000 sportspersons and other representatives expected to participate. Jaju asked officials to give the event wide publicity and encourage large-scale participation by students and youth.

He directed them to promote the Games, including their mascot and logo, through hoardings and balloons at prominent junctions and public places. Special publicity arrangements should be made at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, railway stations at Secunderabad, Nampally, Kacheguda and Kazipet, and major bus stations. He also suggested organising torch rallies to highlight the importance of sports.

The chief secretary stressed that sporting infrastructure should be ready well in advance. Officials were asked to arrange dedicated transport for athletes, buses to bring students from schools to venues, and quality accommodation for participants.

Jaju called for coordinated efforts by district collectors, municipal commissioners and officials of all departments to make the event a grand success. He said the Games should also inspire more youngsters to take up sports and contribute to nation-building.