HYDERABAD: With the next Assembly elections barely two years away, a section of the Telangana Congress leadership has begun pressing the party high command for a political reshuffle that would give the Backward Classes (BCs) a larger share in the government.

The proposal is to appoint a BC leader as an additional Deputy Chief Minister alongside the incumbent, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and complete the long-pending Cabinet expansion in December. There are three vacancies in the Cabinet.

The move is being driven by a group of senior ministers, TPCC leaders and BC representatives, who have reportedly taken up the proposal with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Their argument is that the government cannot afford to enter the next election cycle with key Cabinet positions and nominated posts still vacant. As one senior leader put it, the December window could be the last opportunity to settle the party’s internal equations before the high command turns its attention to elections in other states.

The demand is being framed as more than a question of Cabinet accommodation. Congress leaders believe that appointing a BC deputy chief minister would reinforce the party’s social justice plank and give political weight to its claim of representing communities that constitute a substantial section of Telangana’s population.