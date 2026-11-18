HYDERABAD: With the next Assembly elections barely two years away, a section of the Telangana Congress leadership has begun pressing the party high command for a political reshuffle that would give the Backward Classes (BCs) a larger share in the government.
The proposal is to appoint a BC leader as an additional Deputy Chief Minister alongside the incumbent, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and complete the long-pending Cabinet expansion in December. There are three vacancies in the Cabinet.
The move is being driven by a group of senior ministers, TPCC leaders and BC representatives, who have reportedly taken up the proposal with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Their argument is that the government cannot afford to enter the next election cycle with key Cabinet positions and nominated posts still vacant. As one senior leader put it, the December window could be the last opportunity to settle the party’s internal equations before the high command turns its attention to elections in other states.
The demand is being framed as more than a question of Cabinet accommodation. Congress leaders believe that appointing a BC deputy chief minister would reinforce the party’s social justice plank and give political weight to its claim of representing communities that constitute a substantial section of Telangana’s population.
The party is also seeking to build on the political gains it attributes to the caste survey conducted by the Revanth Reddy government under the title of the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey.
A senior TPCC leader pointed out that the exercise had received public backing from the national leadership, including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who have repeatedly referred to it in Parliament and at public meetings.
The state government has also appointed chairpersons and vice-chairpersons to more than 18 BC federations in one go, a move that party leaders believe has helped send a message about political representation.
BC groups want to meet Kharge, Rahul before Dec
They now want that representation to extend to the highest levels of the Cabinet. With the survey placing BCs at 56.33% of the population, several BC associations are also seeking a greater share in political power.
The timing, according to those backing the proposal, is equally important. They believe a BC deputy chief minister could help the party in the forthcoming Graduate MLC elections, consolidate its support among BC voters and offset some of the political damage caused by the removal of Konda Surekha from the Cabinet.
However, the proposal is unlikely to pass without resistance. A former minister claimed that two or three influential leaders within the government could oppose the move, alleging that they were reluctant to share positions of power.
The internal calculations, therefore, could prove as difficult as securing the high command’s approval. In politics, an expansion of the Cabinet is rarely just about filling vacancies; it is also about deciding who gains influence and who must make room.
The group pushing for the change wants to meet Kharge and Rahul Gandhi before December, anticipating that the AICC leadership will become preoccupied with alliance and seat-sharing negotiations in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.
With BC organisations also pressing for a greater share in governance, December is shaping up to be a test of the Congress leadership’s ability to balance representation with competing political interests.
Whether the high command agrees to an additional deputy chief minister or finds another formula to accommodate the demand remains to be seen.
The larger question is whether the party can settle its internal power-sharing arrangements in time to present a united front in the next Assembly elections.