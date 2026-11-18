HYDERABAD: BJP floor leader in the Assembly Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over remarks made by foreign delegates at the Bharat Summit and accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of allowing a foreign politician to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters, Maheshwar Reddy objected to remarks by Giacomo Filibeck, secretary-general of the Party of European Socialists, against Modi.

He alleged that Filibeck had made political comments despite entering the country on a conference visa and demanded that his visa be cancelled and that he be deported and blacklisted.

Maheshwar Reddy said BJP state president N Ramachander Rao had lodged a complaint with the DGP. He also alleged that the Bharat Summit was organised to bolster Rahul’s image and protect Revanth Reddy’s position, at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

The money could instead have been used to compensate farmers whose crops had dried up, he said.

He further accused Rahul of acting at the behest of entities funded by billionaire George Soros.

Earlier, BJP chief spokesperson NV Subash alleged that the Congress had failed to fulfil several of its six poll guarantees even after 1,000 days in office.

He questioned the purpose of the Bharat Summit, held from November 12 to 14, alleging that it had become a platform to promote Rahul rather than showcase Telangana’s investment potential.