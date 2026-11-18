SANGAREDDY: BRS deputy floor leader T Harish Rao on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the state government, alleging that farmers are being forced to sell their harvested paddy at low prices because procurement centres have not yet opened in villages and that promises made to them are being brazenly broken.

He also criticised the government for failing to procure fine rice varieties despite its earlier promise of an incentive.

During a visit to various parts of Narayankhed, Harish interacted with farmers who complained that procurement centres had not opened at Nizampet, forcing them to sell their produce at lower prices.

He said traders from Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts were contacting farmers directly to buy their paddy.

The BRS leader alleged that farmers were not receiving the bonus. He also claimed that normal paddy was not being procured properly and that farmers were facing a deduction of 10 kg per quintal at procurement centres.

Farmers had been waiting for nearly 20 days, he said, demanding compensation for farmers who lost crops due to drought and water scarcity.