HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Tuesday accused the BRS of misleading farmers on the farm loan waiver and said it had no moral right to criticise the Congress government ahead of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s public meeting in Siddipet.

In a statement, he said the Congress government had waived loans of 25,35,964 farmers at a cost of Rs 20,616 crore, despite inheriting a financially distressed state.

Nageswara Rao said the Centre had reported that farmers in Telangana had the lowest debt among those in southern states. He accused the previous BRS government of failing to implement its Rs 1 lakh loan waiver effectively, saying payments in instalments had imposed an additional interest burden of Rs 2,630 crore on farmers.

Comparing the two governments’ records in Siddipet constituency, he said 20,772 farmers had benefited from the Congress waiver. Under the BRS, although 34,160 farmers were found eligible, only 16,197 received the benefit, involving Rs 96 crore.