HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s proposed high-speed rail (HSR) project faces uncertainty, with the Centre yet to finalise alignments for the corridors connecting the city with Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, even as the state government moves to acquire 1,127 acres and 24 guntas in Shamshabad mandal for an Integrated Mobility Hub. Several farmers and landowners face uncertainty over their properties.

The affected landowners have approached the Telangana High Court, challenging the government’s decision to exempt the acquisition from mandatory social impact assessment (SIA) and determination of public purpose under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The court has ordered status quo.

The state government has reportedly defended the exemption, maintaining that the hub was a public infrastructure project serving wider transportation requirements.

It reportedly argued that a detailed project report (DPR) was not a statutory precondition for exemption from SIA and determination of public purpose.

The uncertainty has exposed differing positions between the Centre and the state. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently clarified that no land acquisition requisition had been sent to any state for the proposed corridors and their alignments were still under study.

He said any acquisition in the name of high-speed rail at this stage would be illegal.