HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s proposed high-speed rail (HSR) project faces uncertainty, with the Centre yet to finalise alignments for the corridors connecting the city with Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, even as the state government moves to acquire 1,127 acres and 24 guntas in Shamshabad mandal for an Integrated Mobility Hub. Several farmers and landowners face uncertainty over their properties.
The affected landowners have approached the Telangana High Court, challenging the government’s decision to exempt the acquisition from mandatory social impact assessment (SIA) and determination of public purpose under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The court has ordered status quo.
The state government has reportedly defended the exemption, maintaining that the hub was a public infrastructure project serving wider transportation requirements.
It reportedly argued that a detailed project report (DPR) was not a statutory precondition for exemption from SIA and determination of public purpose.
The uncertainty has exposed differing positions between the Centre and the state. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently clarified that no land acquisition requisition had been sent to any state for the proposed corridors and their alignments were still under study.
He said any acquisition in the name of high-speed rail at this stage would be illegal.
However, a purported communication from the state to the Centre indicates that the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had shared proposed alignments with the state.
The communication reportedly stated that 400 acres had been earmarked at Shamshabad (Bahadurguda) for the HSR station, depot and Operations Control Centre (OCC), while 1,127.24 acres had been notified for an Integrated Mobility Hub integrating the HSR corridors, Metro Rail, Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).
It also reportedly stated that the state Cabinet had approved modifications and communicated them to the NHSRCL.
The petitioners have questioned the acquisition before the alignments are finalised. Their counsel argued that the state could suggest changes but could not unilaterally decide the route of a multi-state project, which rests with the Centre and implementing authorities.
They have also questioned the haste in granting the exemption, citing the short interval between the collector’s proposal, engineering recommendations and the government order.
The order identifies 784 acres and eight guntas as government land and 343 acres and 16 guntas as patta land, including 650 acres of government land in Bahadurguda.
The state has reportedly denied acting mechanically, maintaining that the order specifies the project’s purpose, villages and land extent based on the requisitioning department’s assessment.
It has reportedly said unnecessary land could be excluded after objections are considered under Section 15, while site selection was based on connectivity, contiguity, topography and project layout.
The government has further reportedly argued that exemption from Chapters II and III of the 2013 Act does not remove other safeguards. Objections, declaration, compensation and rehabilitation and resettlement would remain applicable.
Under Section 15(1), landowners can object within 60 days of the preliminary notification on the extent and suitability of land and the stated public purpose. The collector must hear objections, conduct further enquiries if necessary and submit recommendations. The state has reportedly argued that the petitioners approached the court without exhausting this remedy.
It has also reportedly maintained that compensation would be determined under Section 26, with the notification providing for objections and consent to negotiated compensation.
With the Centre yet to finalise the alignments and no clear confirmation of its approval for the Shamshabad hub, questions remain over the basis for the acquisition.