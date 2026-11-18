HYDERABAD: What if a disease-causing fungus could be stopped from infecting the body without being killed?

Researchers at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, have identified two compounds that prevent a deadly fungal pathogen from transforming into its disease-causing form, opening up a possible new approach to tackling antifungal resistance.

Led by Dr Sriram Varahan, the study focused on Candida albicans, a fungus commonly found on human skin that can cause serious infections when it enters the bloodstream or internal organs.

The fungus can transform from round cells into long, thread-like structures called filaments, which help it invade the body and evade immune defences.

Instead of trying to kill the fungus, the researchers sought to block this transformation. They targeted glycolysis, the process through which cells break down sugar to produce energy.

Earlier work by the team had established that this metabolic pathway also regulates the fungus’s change in shape.