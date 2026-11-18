HYDERABAD: What if a disease-causing fungus could be stopped from infecting the body without being killed?
Researchers at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, have identified two compounds that prevent a deadly fungal pathogen from transforming into its disease-causing form, opening up a possible new approach to tackling antifungal resistance.
Led by Dr Sriram Varahan, the study focused on Candida albicans, a fungus commonly found on human skin that can cause serious infections when it enters the bloodstream or internal organs.
The fungus can transform from round cells into long, thread-like structures called filaments, which help it invade the body and evade immune defences.
Instead of trying to kill the fungus, the researchers sought to block this transformation. They targeted glycolysis, the process through which cells break down sugar to produce energy.
Earlier work by the team had established that this metabolic pathway also regulates the fungus’s change in shape.
After screening a library of small molecules targeting glycolysis, the researchers identified two compounds that effectively inhibited filament formation.
The fungus continued to grow but remained in its rounded form, suggesting that the compounds blocked its disease-associated behaviour without killing it.
The study also identified pyruvate kinase, an enzyme involved in glycolysis, as an important target for controlling this transformation.
In laboratory experiments, one of the compounds also reduced biofilm formation. These protective layers make fungal infections harder to treat.
The compound increased the fungus’s sensitivity to existing antifungal medicines, including fluconazole and amphotericin B.
The team further tested a lead compound in a mouse model of systemic Candida infection and observed a significant improvement in survival.
“Our findings suggest that fungal disease-associated behaviour can be targeted without necessarily stopping fungal growth,” said Dhrumi Shah, first author of the study.
Dr Varahan said the compounds offered a starting point for exploring how metabolic pathways could be used to disrupt fungal infections.