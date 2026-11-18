HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the ‘Indiramma Family Insurance’ scheme will cover 1 crore families across Telangana, with insurance benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh.

He directed officials to bring all existing government insurance schemes under a single umbrella while retaining current accidental insurance benefits.

Revanth will launch the application process for the scheme at a public meeting in Siddipet on November 19.

At a review meeting with officials on Tuesday, he said the scheme should benefit poor families, including workers under the employment guarantee programme.

Officials informed him that existing schemes provided life insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh and accidental insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh. The chief minister proposed increasing life insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh under the new scheme, ensuring that no existing beneficiary was excluded.

He directed officials to make application forms available at the village level and launch an extensive awareness campaign. District Collectors were asked to ensure that all eligible families were informed about the scheme.

Revanth will also launch the distribution of ‘Indiramma Sarees’ at the Siddipet meeting. He directed officials to dispatch sarees to all districts immediately and ensure that every eligible woman received one.

The chief minister asked Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to hold a video conference with district collectors on the scheme and saree distribution. He warned of strict action against officials found negligent in the distribution process.