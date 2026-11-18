HYDERABAD: Groundwater depth at a monitoring station in Maredpally, Secunderabad, increased from 4.45 metres below ground level (mbgl) in October 2025 to 19.54 metres in October 2026. This was a decline of 15.09 metres in a year, or in other words, a massive 339% increase in depth.

The fall is widespread across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Mancherial Municipal Corporation (MMC) areas. Data with TNIE shows depths two to five times higher at several stations than a year ago.

The steepest percentage increase was at Government Junior College, West Maredpally, where depth rose from 2.68 mbgl to 14.07 mbgl — a fall of 11.39 metres (425%). Chandrayangutta recorded a decline of 10.24 metres, from 8.56 to 18.80 mbgl. At Government Polytechnic, Masab Tank, depth increased from 3.44 to 7.68 mbgl, while at STDC Chest Hospital, Erragadda, it rose from 7.55 to 14.43 mbgl. At SR Nagar, depth increased from 17.30 to 19.86 mbgl.

An assessment of 107 piezometers across 46 mandals in the three municipal corporation areas put the October 2026 average at 12.59 mbgl. Readings ranged from 0.85 metres in Sultanpur village, Sangareddy district, to 48.35 metres in Kukatpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Just 1% of the area had groundwater within five metres; 47% recorded depths of 10–15 metres, while 12% exceeded 20 metres.