HYDERABAD: Groundwater depth at a monitoring station in Maredpally, Secunderabad, increased from 4.45 metres below ground level (mbgl) in October 2025 to 19.54 metres in October 2026. This was a decline of 15.09 metres in a year, or in other words, a massive 339% increase in depth.
The fall is widespread across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Mancherial Municipal Corporation (MMC) areas. Data with TNIE shows depths two to five times higher at several stations than a year ago.
The steepest percentage increase was at Government Junior College, West Maredpally, where depth rose from 2.68 mbgl to 14.07 mbgl — a fall of 11.39 metres (425%). Chandrayangutta recorded a decline of 10.24 metres, from 8.56 to 18.80 mbgl. At Government Polytechnic, Masab Tank, depth increased from 3.44 to 7.68 mbgl, while at STDC Chest Hospital, Erragadda, it rose from 7.55 to 14.43 mbgl. At SR Nagar, depth increased from 17.30 to 19.86 mbgl.
An assessment of 107 piezometers across 46 mandals in the three municipal corporation areas put the October 2026 average at 12.59 mbgl. Readings ranged from 0.85 metres in Sultanpur village, Sangareddy district, to 48.35 metres in Kukatpally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
Just 1% of the area had groundwater within five metres; 47% recorded depths of 10–15 metres, while 12% exceeded 20 metres.
Sources estimate Hyderabad has two lakh to 2.5 lakh authorised borewells. Unauthorised borewells could number nearly five times as many, taking the total beyond 10 lakh. The Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), 2002, prohibits drilling beyond 400 feet, but officials say some rigs continue to drill beyond 1,000 feet.
Urbanisation, excessive extraction and poor recharge are adding to the pressure.
K Laxma, director of the Telangana Groundwater department, said inadequate recharge was worsening the problem. “Only about 15% of Hyderabad is covered by rainwater harvesting recharge pits.
Despite the city receiving an average annual rainfall of 900 mm to 1,000 mm, much of the rainwater is lost as runoff and drains away instead of replenishing groundwater. The lack of open spaces and green cover has further reduced the scope for natural percolation,” he said.
Laxma said properly maintained recharge pits could keep groundwater within 10 metres of the surface. In areas with inadequate recharge, levels had fallen to 20 metres or deeper.
Hyderabad’s rocky terrain also makes rainwater infiltration difficult, compounded by poor implementation and maintenance of harvesting systems, said policy expert Prof Purshottam Kumar Reddy.
Across Telangana, average groundwater depth increased from 4.42 mbgl in October 2025 to 8.28 mbgl in October 2026, a deterioration of 3.86 metres (87%). The department monitored 1,771 piezometers across all 33 districts. Average depths ranged from 4.41 mbgl in Jagtial to 13.54 mbgl in Vikarabad. Hyderabad district recorded a 6.30-metre decline, from 4.8 to 11.1 mbgl (131%).