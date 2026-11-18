Festival grounds to be returned to landowner

Karimnagar collector Chitra Mishra on Tuesday assured the Telangana High Court that 33 guntas of private land allegedly used for Bathukamma celebrations and Ganesh idol immersions would be restored to its owner, Banda Krishna Reddy, in its existing condition.

The collector appeared virtually before Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy in a contempt case. Petitioner’s counsel said the land had been used for the festivities, with gravel laid and lighting arrangements made. The authorities had promised one acre of alternative land in Survey No. 127 but failed to honour the assurance.

The court had earlier directed the authorities to execute a transfer deed if alternative land was available or acquire the petitioner’s land under the Land Acquisition Act. The collector assured the court that it would be restored to the owner and not used for public events without his consent.

Police oppose Padmaja’s bail, cite evidence tampering risk

Telangana police Telangana police have opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Dr Padmaja Pala, owner of Padmaja Fertility Centre, in an alleged interstate oocyte donation racket, citing the risk of evidence tampering and witness intimidation.

In a counter-affidavit before the Telangana High Court, Assistant Commissioner of Police B Ravindra Reddy said Dr Padmaja was Accused No. 6 in a case registered at Saroornagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

A joint inspection at a Saroornagar hostel on October 30 found 15 women from different states who had allegedly been brought for egg donation. Police traced Rs 4.91 lakh in UPI transactions and 13 calls between the broker and Dr Padmaja.