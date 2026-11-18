KHAMMAM: Bhadradri Kothagudem district police have unearthed three ammunition dumps suspected to belong to the banned CPI (Maoist)’s People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion and seized a total of 280 barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) B Rohith Raju said that, acting on credible information provided by surrendered Maoists, personnel from Charla police station, a special police party and a bomb disposal (BD) team jointly launched a search operation in the forest area near Pujari Kanker village along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on November 16.

During the operation, they identified three separate ammunition dumps concealed in synthetic water tank drums and buried in the forest.

The Maoists had reportedly concealed the shells in the forest during the decentralisation of the battalion in early 2025.

Several Maoists surrendered before the Telangana police during the latter part of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

Officials said that, encouraged by the rehabilitation initiatives, several former Maoists had begun sharing information about weapons and ammunition dumps secretly concealed by the Maoist organisation in the past.

Under the state government’s rehabilitation policy, surrendered Maoists are being provided immediate financial assistance based on their eligibility. Other benefits include house sites, agricultural land, bank loans for self-employment and health cards under the health protection scheme.