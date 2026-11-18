HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to grant interim relief in an appeal challenging the environmental clearance for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, observing that a stay could not be granted without hearing the respondents and examining their counter-affidavits.

A bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana (Judicial Member) and Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (Expert Member) of the Southern Zone Bench, Chennai, declined to suspend the environmental clearance issued on August 5, pending disposal of the appeal. It issued notices to the respondents and posted the matter to December 3.

The appeal was filed by Hyderabad resident Babu Rao, challenging the clearance granted by the Telangana State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and other authorities. He sought a stay on land acquisition, construction, excavation and other project-related activities.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Vikas sought suspension of the clearance. Additional Advocate General Tera Rajinikanth Reddy, appearing for the state, said the project aimed to rejuvenate the river, reduce pollution, mitigate flood risks and develop the riverfront as a tourism and recreation hub.

He argued that the project should not be stalled and that activities were being carried out with statutory permissions.

The tribunal declined interim relief at this stage and sought responses from the respondents.