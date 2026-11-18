HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has enhanced the project cost of nine government medical colleges established under Phase-II by Rs 365.40 crore, citing increased infrastructure requirements and changes in construction estimates following site-specific assessments.

With the latest revision, the total sanctioned expenditure for the nine medical colleges has increased from Rs 1,645 crore to Rs 2,010.40 crore, according to G.O.Ms.No.175 issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department recently.

The government revised the estimates after the Roads and Buildings department reported that the original uniform allocation of Rs 130 crore per college was made at the preliminary planning stage.

Subsequent finalisation of construction drawings, geotechnical investigations and site-specific requirements under National Medical Commission norms necessitated additional expenditure.

According to the order, Komaram Bheem Asifabad Medical College received the highest additional allocation of Rs 73.40 crore, followed by Khammam with Rs 63.40 crore and Nirmal with Rs 44.40 crore. Vikarabad was sanctioned an additional Rs 41 crore and Jayashankar Bhupalapally Rs 39 crore.

The additional allocations for Karimnagar, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy stand at Rs 29.40 crore, Rs 25.40 crore, Rs 25 crore and Rs 24.40 crore, respectively.