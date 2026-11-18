HYDERABAD: Over 400 citizens, including retired bureaucrats, academics, scientists and civil society representatives, have urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to postpone the Invest Telangana Global Summit scheduled for December 7-9, citing the El Nino-induced drought conditions in the state.

The appeal, issued under the aegis of the Telangana People’s Coalition for El Nino Crisis, said the summit exposed a contradiction in the government’s priorities.

Telangana notified severe drought in 365 mandals across 31 districts on October 24, while the chief minister warned of drinking water and power shortages until July 2027.

Schools and hostels have reportedly sent students home due to water scarcity, IT firms are shifting to remote work, and several Hyderabad localities are receiving water once every three to four days.

Questioning the expenditure of public funds, water and electricity on the event, the signatories said hosting around 4,000 global delegates with five-star facilities at Bharat Future City was detached from ground realities.

They also criticised the deployment of senior bureaucrats as liaison officers for delegates, saying it would weaken drought relief and water management.

The appeal urged the government to devote all public resources and administrative personnel to tackling the crisis.