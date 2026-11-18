HYDERABAD: Alleging that the project was being taken up illegally, Telangana irrigation officials have lodged a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), seeking an immediate halt to Andhra Pradesh’s construction of the Palnadu Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

The AP government is executing the Rs 1,200-crore project to draw 1.865 tmcft of water from the Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) backwaters, from below the 510-ft dead storage level. The scheme is intended to supply drinking water to 363 villages in 11 mandals in the Palnadu region, covering a population of about 10 lakh.

Taken up last year, the project has reportedly seen about 20% of its construction work completed, according to Telangana officials. They argued that Andhra Pradesh cannot draw water from rivers without the consent of the river management boards and should submit the project details to both the KRMB and Telangana.

The officials pointed out that the NSP’s dead storage level is 400 ft above mean sea level (MSL), while its full reservoir level (FRL) is 590 ft. The sill levels of the left and right bank canals are at 490 ft. They said AP had designed the Palnadu Water Grid to draw water at 510 ft.

Nagarjunasagar Chief Engineer Srinivas Reddy submitted a report on the construction activity to Engineer-in-Chief Ramesh Babu, who subsequently lodged the complaint with the KRMB. Telangana officials said they would seek a discussion on the issue at the board’s next meeting.

The KRMB meeting has been postponed three times in recent months, and a fresh date has yet to be finalised.