HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Chhattisgarh government for the Sammakka Sagar barrage, urging his counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai to expedite the pending clearances for the project.
Revanth, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, called on Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur and explained Telangana’s growing water requirements amid prevailing drought conditions attributed to El Nino.
He sought permission to store water in the barrage and the Chhattisgarh government’s cooperation in securing the remaining clearances. Sai assured him that the process for issuing the NoC would be completed expeditiously.
The Telangana government had initially proposed the Sammakka Sagar project at Kantanapalli, where an estimated 11,408 acres would have been submerged.
‘Only 33 acres in Chhattisgarh to be submerged’
This submergence would have affected 17 Adivasi villages and security infrastructure. The site was subsequently shifted to Tupakulagudem to minimise submergence.
An IIT Kharagpur study estimated that about 33 acres in Chhattisgarh would be submerged when the barrage reaches its full reservoir level. Even during heavy flooding, the affected area would not exceed 100 acres.
At Chhattisgarh’s request, Telangana paid Rs 9.883 crore to IIT Kharagpur for the study in April. The institute submitted its report to the Chhattisgarh government on July 30.
Constructed across the Godavari at Tupakulagudem in Mulugu district, the barrage has a storage capacity of 6.94 tmcft at its full reservoir level of +83 metres. The project is intended to use Godavari water to meet irrigation and drinking water requirements in drought-prone, backward and tribal regions.
Revanth reiterated that Telangana was prepared to provide the necessary funds for land acquisition, compensation and rehabilitation in Chhattisgarh in accordance with the rules. Pointing out that construction of the barrage had been completed, he sought the NoC in the public interest and urged the Chhattisgarh government to expedite the remaining clearances.