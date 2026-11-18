HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Chhattisgarh government for the Sammakka Sagar barrage, urging his counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai to expedite the pending clearances for the project.

Revanth, accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, called on Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur and explained Telangana’s growing water requirements amid prevailing drought conditions attributed to El Nino.

He sought permission to store water in the barrage and the Chhattisgarh government’s cooperation in securing the remaining clearances. Sai assured him that the process for issuing the NoC would be completed expeditiously.

The Telangana government had initially proposed the Sammakka Sagar project at Kantanapalli, where an estimated 11,408 acres would have been submerged.